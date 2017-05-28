Uttar Pradesh: Three held for scuffling with police in Moradabad

A woman, her daughter and son have been arrested for allegedly scuffling with a police team when it tried to remove loudspeakers their family had placed at a temple at Kundarki in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district. The police had attempted to remove the loudspeakers following objections from the Muslim community on Friday. Anuradha Sharma, 46, Anuj, 28 and Anupriya, 24 were produced before a court sent to jail on charges of “assault or criminal force to deter public servants from discharge of duty and voluntarily causing hurt”. They had scuffled with the police team comprising women constables when they were removing seven of the eight loudspeakers from the temple. There was permission for using just one loudspeaker.

Kundarki station house officer Radhey Shyam said that constable Lalit Kumar suffered a leg injury injury in the scuffle. He added that there is no tension in the area as no one from the Hindu community joined the family to protest the removal of loudspeakers.

Shyam said that the administration had given permission for one loudspeaker six months ago following a discussion with the members of both communities. He added that Sharma’s family, which claims to be the temple’s caretaker, placed seven more loudspeakers over the last three months. Shyam said that people from both the communities had been objecting to the loudspeakers that disturbed studies of children. Shyam added that Sharma is an accused in the murder of a journalist in 1997 and was out on bail.

SSP Manoj Tiwari said that the police team had tried convincing the family to remove the loudspeakers, but they refused to listen and scuffled. Kundarki outpost in-charge sub-inspector Anush Tomar said that the members of Muslim community recently lodged a complaint, requesting removal of additional loudspeakers. They initially asked Anuj to remove them but he ignored their request.

“We reached the temple on Friday and started removing the additional loudspeakers when Anuradha, her daughter, son and a few others objected to it. As policemen ignored them, Anuradha and others scuffled with the policemen pushing them back… Lalit suffered injury in his left leg while being pushed as he fell down.”

