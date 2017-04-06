Uttar Pradesh: Student goes to tutor’s home, both held by police

The room from where the tutor was picked with his student, in Moradabad. Gajendra Yadav The room from where the tutor was picked with his student, in Moradabad. Gajendra Yadav

A tutor and his student, both in their 20s, were detained earlier this week after the police control room (PCR) got a phone call saying a couple was seen in a Moradabad locality and that there was some trouble. The two were taken to a police station, where the tutor was questioned. The incident took place on Sunday.

The tutor told The Indian Express on Wednesday that the student is from his village and had come to to his place to get some study material. “This is a small town and people are narrow minded. They will draw different conclusions. How many people will you reason with?” asked the tutor.

The 24-year-old English tutor said they do not want to talk about the incident. “Her family has supported her and so has mine. I do not want to talk about it right now. Maybe after 15 days or so, I will talk about it, face a camera and speak my heart out.’’

No case was registered but the tutor’s landlord asked him if he was interested in staying on. “We will probably have to start looking for another place to stay. There are five of us who live here, most of whom are tutors,” said the tutor’s roommate.

The tutor said he wanted to leave the locality. “I do not feel like a culprit or a victim. But I wanted to leave this place after what happened. My father said to me that if I leave now, people would think that I was guilty of something. I had been planning to set up a coaching centre here and with my father’s support. I am going to do that very soon.’’ He said he had tried to make the policemen understand that going with them would jeopardise their careers.

The police maintained that they were following procedure while dealing with the case. “I received a call from the station about it. We decided that the Anti-Romeo Squad, which comprises woman constables, should be dispatched since the matter involved a woman. A PCR van personnel had already reached the spot,” said Thakurdwara station house officer Vinay Kumar. “If a PCR call is made, force from the concerned police station will go to the spot and investigate the matter.’’ He said a lot of people had assembled. “It would not have been reasonable to leave them there. Any untoward incident could have taken place.’’

Kumar said he had asked the policemen to bring the two for their safety. “The woman was here with her parents and she was let off soon after she came to the police station. The man was kept here for some more time because we had to get details from him for investigation since a PCR call was made. No evidence was found against him or any other person. We let him go in a couple of hours.’’

