Uttar Pradesh: SSB man shoots self dead in Muzaffarpur

A 28-year-old Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel shot himself dead at Muzaffarpur on Thursday morning. Chaitanya Samda shot himself with his service revolver after returning to the Muzaffarpur unit of SSB from his morning walk. He had locked himself inside a room before shooting himself in the neck.

Samda was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Samda, a resident of Vizag in Andhra Pradesh, had joined SSB in 2008 and was with the Muzaffarpur office for a year.

Muzaffarpur SSB DIG Sanjay Kumar said, “We have set up an inquiry. He had been undergoing medical treatment. We cannot say right now if he had been under any kind of stress.”

This is the second such incident in a fortnight.

Another SSB man committed suicide in Madhubani last week.