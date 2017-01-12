Uttar Pradesh: SP MLA booked for violating model code of conduct

This is the second case against Santosh Pandey who had been declared party nominee in the list released by Akhilesh Yadav group in the Samajwadi Party. This is the second case against Santosh Pandey who had been declared party nominee in the list released by Akhilesh Yadav group in the Samajwadi Party.

Samajwadi Party MLA Santosh Pandey has been booked for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by using social media for campaigning for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, police said today. Police swung into action after videos clips and posters of the MLA from Lambua and his party went viral on social media for 24 hours and lodged a case of violation of the model code against him, they said.

Inspector from Lambua lodged an FIR case against the MLA at Lambua Kotwali last night, police said, adding the campaign material was uploaded from the personal number of the MLA.

This is the second case against Pandey who had been declared party nominee in the list released by Akhilesh Yadav group in the Samajwadi Party.

Earlier, a case was lodged against him when he had arrived here and SP workers had taken out a procession in Lambua and Chanda Bazar without permission.