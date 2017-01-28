Uttar Pradesh soldiers, killed in avalanche, being brought home

Srinagar: Army soldiers at rescue work in Gurez sector where an incident of severe avalanche took place on Wednesday. PTI Photo. Srinagar: Army soldiers at rescue work in Gurez sector where an incident of severe avalanche took place on Wednesday. PTI Photo.

Bodies of three soldiers from Uttar Pradesh, who were killed in an avalanche in the Kashmir Valley, are scheduled to arrive home later on Saturday, officials said.

The three soldiers — Ajit Singh, Vijay Shukla and Azad Singh Yadav who hailed from Azamgarh, Pratapgarh and Farukkhabad districts, were killed in the avalanche in Gurez sector of Bandipora.

Elaborate arrangements were being made to take the bodies of the slain soldiers to their native villages, an official said.

At least 15 soldiers were killed in snow-triggered tragedies since Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir.