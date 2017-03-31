Uttar Pradesh slaughterhouses closure: I don’t understand which way BJP government is going, says Congress MP Ranjeet Rajan

Congress PM Ranjeet Rajan. (Source: Twitter/@ranjeet_inc) Congress PM Ranjeet Rajan. (Source: Twitter/@ranjeet_inc)

A Congress member in the Lok Sabha on Friday wondered how the government was promoting leather while abattoirs are shuttered in some parts of the country. Claiming that the BJP wanted the whole country to become vegetarian, Ranjeet Ranjan asked how then was wearing leather not an issue.

“I don’t understand,” as on one hand the government is promoting leather while on the other the abattoirs are being shut, Ranjan said in an apparent reference to the shuttering of abaittors in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

“Donon raaste mein kaise chal sakte hain (how can you walk on two paths),” she remarked.

Ranjan made the remarks while initiating the discussion on the ‘Footwear Design and Development Institute Bill, 2017’, which was moved for consideration and passage by Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The discussion on the Bill was delayed by about 10 minutes due to lack of quorum after the lunch break. The House proceedings, which was to start at 2.20 pm, began at around 2.30 pm after the quorum.

The Bill seeks to declare the Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) as an institution of national importance.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Ranjan wondered whether there could be a situation when the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister comes to the House (Lok Sabha) and replaces the seat with saffron-coloured cloth.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is a Lok Sabha member.

Earlier while moving the Bill for consideration, Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it is to declare FDDI as an institution of national importance. This decision was taken after looking at several options, including on whether the institute could be made a deemed university, she added.

Further, the Minister said the institute is doing “exemplary work” and the courses offered are “wide and varied”.

The institute was affliated to the Indira Gandhi National Open University but this was stopped in 2012. Later, FDDI was affiliated to a university in Rajasthan but by 2014, this was also discontinued.

To ensure that students do not suffer, the decision was taken to declare FDDI as an institution of national importance, the Minister said.

The Bill provides for “promotion and development of quality and excellence in education, research and training in all disciplines relating to footwear and leather products design and development”.

Participating in the discussion, Gajendra Singh Shekawat (BJP) took a dig at the Congress member saying that she might not have understood the importance of the Bill.

Mamata Sanghamitra of the Trinamool Congress also spoke during the discussion, which remained inconclusive.

