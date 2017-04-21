Uttar Pradesh: Six terror suspects handed over to family for de-radicalisation

The residential complex in Mumbra from where one of the suspects was arrested. (Source: Deepak Joshi) The residential complex in Mumbra from where one of the suspects was arrested. (Source: Deepak Joshi)

Six people detained in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday on suspicion of association with ISIS have been handed over their families to facilitate their “de-radicalisation”, police said on Friday. “Six persons, who were detained interrogated in Noida have been handed over to their families. Legal action will be taken if any proof is found against them,” a senior official of the UP’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) told PTI.

“However, keeping in mind that they were being influenced by radical propaganda, management will be made with the help of their families for their de-radicalisation,” the official said.

About the four others arrested, the officer said they will be produced in the court and their remand will be sought for interrogation.

The arrests were made in Mumbra (Maharashtra), Jalandhar (Punjab), Narkatiaganj (Bihar), and Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar (both in Uttar Pradesh) in a joint operation of the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, the Anti-Terrorism Squads of UP and Maharashtra, and the police of Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Bihar.

Inspector General of the UP ATS Aseem Arun had said that four persons were arrested on charges of hatching terror conspiracies. He said that the accused, associated with the ISIS Khorasan module, were planning a major terror attack in the country. Arun said important documents relating to the ISIS were seized from them.

