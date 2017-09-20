Seven injured in clash over harassment of woman

In another incident, the police have arrested a person for allegedly harassing a 28-year-old woman in Kawal village. In another incident, the police have arrested a person for allegedly harassing a 28-year-old woman in Kawal village.

At least seven people were injured in a clash between two groups after a 20-year-old woman was allegedly harassed in Bhura Thud village in Muzaffarnagar, police said on Wednesday. SHO of Bhora Kala police station Manoj Kumar said that the woman was allegedly harassed by Ankit Kumar in Muzaffarnagar last night.

The victim’s family members confronted the accused and his friends, and a clash ensued, he said. They threw stones at each other. At least seven people were injured and nine people were detained, Kumar said.

In another incident, the police have arrested a person for allegedly harassing a 28-year-old woman in Kawal village. SHO of Jansath police station Kamal Singh said a complaint has been lodged by the victim’s husband against the accused.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App