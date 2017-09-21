Uttar Pradesh set to bring in death penalty for hooch deaths

UP CM Yogi Adityanath UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Two months after more than a dozen people died in a hooch tragedy in Azamgarh district, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to add a section in the Excise Act to provide for the death penalty or life imprisonment to those responsible for deaths or permanent disability to people after consuming spurious liquor.

The state Cabinet decided to make amendment in UP Abkari Adhiniyam-1910 to make the punishments more stringent.

According to a statement from the state government, once amendments are made, in cases of deaths or permanent disability of people due to consumption of illicit liquor, there will be provision for life imprisonment, or penalty of Rs 10 lakh, or both, or even death sentence, for the culprit.

Following the Cabinet meeting, minister and state government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma said, “Taking lesson from incidents such as the one in Azamgarh, the government has become tough against those involved in the business of illegal liquor and has made the rules related to punishment more stringent.”

According to the official statement, the Excise department is second highest revenue-generating department in the state and earned Rs 14,272 crore revenue in 2016-17. The government, however, said revenue collection has not met the target in the last few years primarily due to smuggling of illegal liquor from neighbouring states, especially Haryana.

The Cabinet on Tuesday also gave its approval to the new detailed project report (DPR) with revised cost of Ghaziabad Metro’s second phase from Dilshad Garden in New Delhi to New Bus stand in Ghaziabad.

