Uttar Pradesh: Security stepped up in Mathura following terror threat

Security has been tightened in this temple town after the police received inputs that terrorists dressed as saints could launch attacks at sensitive places in Uttar Pradesh. Assistant Superintendent of Police (Security) Siddharth Verma said they received information that terrorists dressed as saints could enter the state to carry out attacks, following which security has been increased.

He said a mock drill was also carried out on Sunday during which all personnel were found to be alert. The town has been divided into three zones. All the temples and the Shahi Eidgah road fall under the red zone, the rest of the temple complex fall under the yellow zone and the rest of the city falls under the green zone.

He said in the red zone central security forces will be deployed, provincial armed police force and in the nearby areas, personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Police have been posted. About 2000 security personnel would keep vigil there in three shifts. Metal detectors and X-ray machines have been set up and CCTV cameras have been installed at important places. Biometric machines and spotters have been set up which identify those on duty through a database.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (City) Ashok Kumar Singh said vigil has been stepped up at night shelters, guest houses and hotels. Checking is being carried out daily and undercover police personnel are keeping a watch at public areas. Assistant Superintendent of Police (Rural) said Mathura is a sensitive area as it is situated on the state’s border, neighbouring Rajasthan and Haryana, and surprise checks are being carried out here.

