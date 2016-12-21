Uttar Pradesh: Sanitation workers in Lucknow protest against Akhilesh Yadav government

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The sanitation workers staged a protest on Tuesday against the Uttar Pradesh Government’s decision to put panchayat raj department under the village development department. “The August 1 directive released by the village development department should be repealed with immediate effect. The government has given us such assurance thrice – once by Panchayati Raj Minister and twice by Principal Secretary, but our demand was ignored,” said one of the protesters.

“The directive has put the panchayat raj department under the village development department. One department does not work under the control of the other department. Our demand is to end this dual arrangement of the village development department,” he added. He also drew Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s attention to the problems post this decision.