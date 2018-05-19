Eight killed in Uttar Pradesh road accident

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the circle officer said. (Representational) The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the circle officer said. (Representational)

At least eight people were killed and five injured, when a tractor trolley fell into a gorge in Sambhal on Saturday, police said.

Circle Officer (CO) Gunnaur Shakeel Ahmed said the accident occurred at the t-point at Anupshahr road in Rajpura area, when a tractor carrying some people from Moradabad fell into a gorge. Eight people were killed, while five injured, the CO said.

He added that the injured were admitted to a community health centre in Rajpura for treatment, while the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

The ill-fated tractor trolley was carrying people to Aligarh who were going to sell carpets there, the official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App