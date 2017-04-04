Uttar Pradesh: Sadhvi Prachi’s presence sparks tension in Sisarka village

Latest News
A station house officer said: “She (Sadhvi Prachi) said she will not let any structure be built on illegal land.”

Published:April 4, 2017
Tension rose in Badaun’s Sisarka village Monday after Hindutva leader Sadhvi Prachi allegedly reached the village and allegedly made comments regarding a mosque under construction. A station house officer said: “She (Sadhvi Prachi) said she will not let any structure be built on illegal land.” He confirmed that she had visited the area.

Last Friday, there was a communal clash after Muslims offered namaz for the first time. Muslims said the plot was donated by a former village head, but Hindus called the structure “illegal”.

