Uttar Pradesh: Sadhvi Prachi’s presence sparks tension in Sisarka village

By: Express News Service | Agra | Published:April 4, 2017 1:58 am
Tension rose in Badaun’s Sisarka village Monday after Hindutva leader Sadhvi Prachi allegedly reached the village and allegedly made comments regarding a mosque under construction. A station house officer said: “She (Sadhvi Prachi) said she will not let any structure be built on illegal land.” He confirmed that she had visited the area.
Last Friday, there was a communal clash after Muslims offered namaz for the first time. Muslims said the plot was donated by a former village head, but Hindus called the structure “illegal”.
