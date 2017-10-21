Uttar Pradesh: RSS worker shot dead in Ghazipur, brother injured

RSS workers’s murder: Resident of Brahminpur village, Rajesh also runs building material shop near his house. (Source: ANI photo) RSS workers’s murder: Resident of Brahminpur village, Rajesh also runs building material shop near his house. (Source: ANI photo)

Unidentified bike-borne assailants on Saturday morning shot dead Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker Rajesh Mishra (42) and injured his younger brother Anitesh Mishra near their house at Karanda police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district.

Police said that prima facie old dispute appears to be motive behind incident.

Resident of Brahminpur village, Rajesh also runs building material shop near his house.

Additional Superintendent of police, (Gorakhpur) CP Shukla said, “RSS worker Rajesh and his younger brother were sitting outside their shop at Brahminpur village after returning from morning walk. Few minutes later, three persons on a motorcycle arrived and opened fire on them following which brothers suffered gunshot injuries.”

He further said, “Hearing gunshots, locals rushed to the spot and took the injured to a hospital where doctors declared Rajesh brought dead. His younger brother whose condition is critical has been referrrd to Varanasi for treatment.”

Superintendent of Police, Ghazipur, Somen Barma said, “Murder appears to be fallout of old dispute. Rajesh, a contractor, was also working as a stringer in a hindi daily newspaper.”

