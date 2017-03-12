Uttar Pradesh results set alarm bells ringing in Sena, NCP

BJP workers celebrate in front of the party office at Nariman Point, Mumbai, on Saturday. (Photo: Amit Chakravarty) BJP workers celebrate in front of the party office at Nariman Point, Mumbai, on Saturday. (Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

The Uttar Pradesh election results have the regional parties in Maharashtra worried as they believe the consolidation of BJP could prove detrimental to their electoral growth in the 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. The Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, which have political reckoning both in the state and the Centre, believe the electoral rout of the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party in UP could be a lesson for them in Maharashtra.

While the Sena is an alliance partner of BJP, both in the state and the Centre, the NCP has been trying to reaffirm its main opposition party role in the state post 2014 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Post the demonetisation policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar had made it a common cause with all the regional parties across the country including Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Trinamool Congress and Biju Janata Dal.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, while acknowledging the huge mandate in favour of the BJP said, “With this results let us hope the BJP would end Lord Ram’s exile.” The Shiv Sena’s dig was at the BJP which has failed to keep its promise of building a Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Political managers in the Sena said, “The increasing conflict between Sena and BJP is for political one-upmanship in Maharashtra. Unlike the BJP which has a pan-India presence, Uddhav Thackeray’s party is confined to Maharashtra boundaries.”

In the 288 seat state Assembly, the BJP leads with 122 seats, while the Shiv Sena has 63 seats, Congress has 42 seats, and NCP has 41 seats. For the Sena and NCP, the bigger worry is the BJP’s ability to make inroads through social engineering amongst the other backward castes including Dalits and Tribals, once their traditional vote banks.

The NCP which rode to electoral success with Maratha, Dalit and Muslim vote base finds the BJP denting its strongholds through the developmental agenda and weaning away all caste and communities through new permutations and combinations at the grassroots as seen in the recently held elections to 10 municipal corporations, 25 zilla parishads and 283 panchayat samitis.

The BJP strategists reveal, “In the last two and half years Modi and Fadnavis have worked in tandem when it came to pursuing the Dalit agenda aggressively along with other states that reaped positive results in UP.”

The decision to purchase Dr BR Ambedkar’s London house or build a grand Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mills was part of the ongoing exercise to reach out to Dalits. In fact, inauguration of the projects was done by Modi and Fadnavis in London and Mumbai.

Another significant shift is the concept of inclusive politics and development pushed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state on the lines of the centre’s policy. The Sena and MNS which thrived on sons of the soil politics by raking up the anti-migrant plank, have found that they no longer connects with the masses.

Insiders in the BJP said, “While caste is a reality, our party’s approach is to provide space for growth to every segment politically, socially and economically. This is where the regional parties like Sena, NCP and MNS are finding it hard to cope with the BJP’s challenge of new age politics.”