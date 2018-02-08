Uttar Pradesh: Quack who ‘infected’ 33 with HIV held

The police on Wednesday arrested the quack, who allegedly infected 33 people in Unnao district with HIV over the last 10 months, using the same syringe to administer injections (Representational Image) The police on Wednesday arrested the quack, who allegedly infected 33 people in Unnao district with HIV over the last 10 months, using the same syringe to administer injections (Representational Image)

The police on Wednesday arrested the quack, who allegedly infected 33 people in Unnao district with HIV over the last 10 months, using the same syringe to administer injections. Unnao SP Pushpanjali Devi said that Rajesh Yadav was arrested from near his house at Shivbakshkhera village in the district and will be produced in court on Thursday.

On January 31, Yadav was booked under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 269 (negligence likely to spread disease) of the IPC and under Indian Medical Council Act, on a complaint filed by Dr Pramod Kumar Dohrey, the medical superintendent of Bangarmau Community Health Centre. The case was lodged at Bangarmau police station.

The 33 HIV-positive cases were identified during three health camps held on January 24, 25 and 26 at Premganj, Chakmirpur and Kirwidiyapur villages in Bangarmau area. For at least a year, Yadav had gone from house to house across three villages in Unnao with the promise of “magic treatment” — an injection and teen puriya (three packets) — for just Rs 10. He administered this “treatment” to at least 50 people a day but with the same syringe, washing it with water before injecting the next patient.

A team comprising members of the National Aids Control Organisation and UP AIDS Control Society on Wednesday visited affected villages in Bangarmau, the district hospital and CMO Dr S P Chaudhary’s office.

Unnao District Magistrate Ravi Kumar NG said: “The issue needs a detailed study as it goes much deeper… This is why teams from NACO and UPACS spent the day here to analyse the matter. They have… recommended holding more health camps to understand the exact issue… Further steps will be taken based on the report filed by the team.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App