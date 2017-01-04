Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa election dates announced by EC

Election dates of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa have been announced by the election commission. Election dates of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa have been announced by the election commission.

The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the poll dates for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said that the state of Manipur will have a two-phase election and Uttar Pradesh will have a seven-phase election.

Punjab

Date of Notification: 11 January

Last date of nomination: 18 January

Scrutiny of nomination: 19 January

Withdrawal of candidature: 21 January

Voting: 4 February

Goa:

Date of Notification: 11 January

Last date of nomination: 18 January

Scrutiny of nomination: 19 January

Withdrawal of candidature: 21 January

Voting: 4 February

Uttarakhand:

Date of Notification: 20 January

Last date of nomination: 27 January

Scrutiny of nomination: 28 January

Withdrawal of candidature: 30 January

Voting 15 February

Manipur – Two phase

Phase 1

Date of Notification: 8 February

Last date of nomination: 15 February

Scrutiny of nomination: 16 February

Withdrawal of candidature: 18 February

Voting: 4 March

Phase 2

Date of Notification: 11 February

Last date of nomination: 18 February

Scrutiny of nomination: 20 February

Withdrawal of candidature: 22 February

Voting: 8 March

Uttar Pradesh

Phase 1: 27 January

Date of Notification: 11 January

Last date of nomination:

Scrutiny of nomination: 25 February

Withdrawal of candidature: 26 February

Voting: 11 February

Phase 2:

Date of Notification: 20 January

Last date of nomination: 27 January

Scrutiny of nomination: 28 January

Withdrawal of candidature: 30 January

Voting: 15 February

Phase 3:

Date of Notification: 24 January

Last date of nomination: 31 January

Scrutiny of nomination: 2 February

Withdrawal of candidature: 4 February

Voting: 19 February

A total of 690 assembly constituencies will go to polls in these elections. Twenty three of these have been reserved from Scheduled Tribes candidates. Over 160 million voters — that’s the size of the electorate in these assembly elections. There will be 1,85,000 polling stations across five states.

CEC Zaidi also announced that voter facilitation posters will be displayed at every polling booth, including voting procedure, dos and don’ts, etc.

Top officials of the Election Commission, had on Tuesday, met with Chief Electoral Officers of the five poll-bound states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa to fine tune arrangements. The law and order situation in Manipur had been the key focus of the meeting.

The terms of the legislative assembly of Goa, Manipur and Punjab are due to expire on March 18 while that of Uttarakhand expires on March 26. The legislative term of Uttar Pradesh ends on May 27. Goa has 40 assembly seats, Manipur has 60, Punjab has 117, Uttarakhand has 70 while Uttar Pradesh has 403.

