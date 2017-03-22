UP portfolios allocation: CM Yogi Adityanath keeps Home; here’s the full list

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced allocation of portfolios for his 47-member Council of Ministers. The CM kept Home Ministry for himself. Deputy CM KP Maurya got Public Works Department (PWD), Food Processing, Entertainment Tax and Public Enterprises departments. Also, Dinesh Sharma has been allocated Higher and Secondary Education, Science and Technology, Electronics and IT departments, reports news agency PTI.

Here is a list of the ministers and their portfolios:

Yogi Adityanath (CM): Home Ministry

KP Maurya (Deputy CM): Public Works Department (PWD), Food Processing, Entertainment Tax and Public Enterprises

Dinesh Sharma (Deputy CM): Higher and Secondary Education, Science and Technology, Electronics and IT

Rajesh Aggarwal: Finance Ministry

Rita Bahuguna Joshi: Child Development Ministry

Surya Pratap Shahi: Agriculture Ministry

Chetan Chauhan: Sports and Youth Development

Mohsin Raza: Minority Affairs, Science and Electronics

Shrikant Sharma: Power Ministry

Swati Singh: Women Development Ministry, NRI, Flood Control and Agriculture Export

Suresh Khanna: Parliamentary Affairs Ministry

Sidhharth Nath Singh: Healh Ministry

Swami Prasad Maurya: Cooperative Development

Jai Prakash Singh: Excise

Suresh Rana: Sugarcane Development and Sugar Mills

Yogi Adityanath was sworn-in as UP Chief Minister on Monday at a ceremony in Lucknow’s Smriti Upvan. The decision to appoint him as the leader of legislature party was taken unanimously by BJP MLAs at a close-door meeting on Saturday which was also attended by Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu.

On Wednesday, Adityanath also directed the government officials to abstain from chewing pan masala and gutkha during the office hours. Meanwhile, he has iterated that he will work towards taking forward PM Narendra Modi’s mission of ‘sabka sath, sabka vikas’ ensuring inclusive development for all.

