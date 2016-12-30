Both tyres of SP punctured: Sharad Yadav

Janata Dal (U) leader Sharad Yadav. (Source: PTI/File) Janata Dal (U) leader Sharad Yadav. (Source: PTI/File)

WITH THE split within the Yadav clan now wide open, Janata Dal (U) leader Sharad Yadav on Thursday said “both tyres of SP have already punctured”. The cycle is the ruling SP’s election symbol. Addressing Kisan Adhikar rally with RLD leader Ajit Singh in Mathura, Yadav also targeted the BJP, saying: “Nothing has changed in 50 days since Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes were banned by the Centre. Demonetisation was only announced to favour 10 capitalists in India… It has ruined the life of people and destroyed the country’s economy.” Taking on BSP, Yadav claimed “it is an elephant without a master”.

In his address, RLD chief Ajit Singh said: “The cycle (SP’symbol) had to collapse as both the tyres are going in different directions. Sarkar me wapsi karne waley SP or BSP ko apno se hi tagda jhatka mila hai. Doosra jhatka inhe janata degi (SP and BSP have got shocks from their own people. The people would give them the second shock).”

He added that RLD, which has a tie-up with JD(U) for the UP polls, will not ally with any other party in the state.

In the rally organised at Baldeo Tehsil in Mathura, both JD(U) and RLD leaders demanded that the Centre and the state government give relief to farmers by waiving off their loans.