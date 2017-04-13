Uttar Pradesh poll body urges Election Commission to give good EVMs or allow paper ballot

The State Election Commission on Thursday urged the Election Commission to allow it to hold elections to the posts of mayor and corporators of various civic bodies in Uttar Pradesh using the traditional paper ballots if it could not provide EVMs in “good working condition”.
“I had a word with Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi and requested him that the EC must provide latest EVMs which are in good working condition. Else, it should allow us to conduct the urban local bodies polls using paper ballots,” State Election Commissioner SK Agarwal told PTI.
During the 2012 elections to the urban local bodies, the EVMs provided by the EC were made in 2006 and were not suited as per the requirements, he added.
The poll process for the urban local bodies across the state will have to be completed by the second week of July, Agarwal said, adding that the State Election Commission was currently working on delimitation of wards on a war footing.
Some political parties, including the Congress, have raised the issue of reliability of EVMs in the aftermath of recently-held Assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh.
- Apr 13, 2017 at 9:49 pmIts time that the EVM machine should be set aside for a while. THE PAPER BALLOT SHOULD BE USED. EACH poller must be given a printed receipt of they vote with the candidate name voted , serial number of the voter date and time with the voter ID as BAR CODE . THIS RECEIPT IS GIVEN TO THE Voter and should be left to the voter to either preserve it or destro by the voter. Its seem impossible for bjp to win ALL the votes from MUSLIM AREA .ITS SEEM THE results have been mani ted. The bjp could not mani te in GOA, Manipur or Punjab where the bkp/rss LOST ITS DOES NOT COME AS A SURRPISE. The reason of winning in UP its because of TRIPLE TALQUE IS ALL A BIG LIE. LET SEE IF THE BJP WILL REPEAT ITS FLEET IN OTHER STATE ELECTION SAY KARNATAKA .PEOPLE ARE WATCH. ITS A SIMPLE TRICK IF YOU HAVE TOTAL CONTROL OF THE EVM you DONT HAVE TO WORRY WHICH WAY PEOPLE VOTE . Mani te the dam EVM and WIN.Reply