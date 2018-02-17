‘Police se nahi, crime se darr lagta hai sahab,’ says UP police after ‘criminals’ surrender

The Yogi Adityanath government has been facing criticism over the staggering number of police encounters in the state from several quarters. (Express File Photo/Representational) The Yogi Adityanath government has been facing criticism over the staggering number of police encounters in the state from several quarters. (Express File Photo/Representational)

Patting its back for the recent encounters, Uttar Pradesh Police Department on Friday tweeted media reports on alleged offenders surrendering themselves to the police — with a pun. “Police se nahi, crime se darr lagta hai sahab (I am scared of crime and not the police),” the tweet read. The caption was written along the lines of a famous dialogue from the famous Bollywood film Dabaang.

This comes after two alleged criminals in Kairana were seen carrying placards pledging reform. “Main aage bhavishya mein koi apraadh nahi karunga aur mehnat majdoori karke apna aur apne parivaar ka bharan-poshan karunga (I will not get involved in any crime in future and will work hard to take care of my family and myself),” read one of the placards, according to ANI visuals. Another report mentioned by the UP police in the tweet was that of an alleged criminal surrendering himself to claim the bounty of Rs 15,000 on himself.

The Yogi Adityanath government has been facing criticism over the staggering number of police encounters in the state. On November 22, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also issued a notice to the state government over 19 encounters in six months. Opposition members too have raised the issue in Assembly and Parliament.

On Thursday, the UP CM informed the state Legislative Council that 40 criminals have been killed in 1,200 encounters in the state so far adding that sympathy for criminals was dangerous for a democracy. Earlier, Adityanath had also said that criminals in the state should be answered in a language they understood. Those who believe in gun, should be answered back using the gun, he said at an event in Gorakhpur.

