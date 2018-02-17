Kairana: Two alleged criminals carry placards, pledge not to commit crime in future

“I will not get involved in any crime in future and will work hard to take care of my family and myself),” read one of the placards. (Source: ANI/Twitter) “I will not get involved in any crime in future and will work hard to take care of my family and myself),” read one of the placards. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Two days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath informed the Legislative Council that police encounters in the state would continue, two alleged criminals were seen carrying placards in Kairana which said they would not commit crime in the future, reported ANI. The incident comes in the wake of crackdown against criminals in the state.

“Main aage bhavishya mein koi apraadh nahi karunga aur mehnat majdoori karke apna aur apne parivaar ka bharan-poshan karunga (I will not get involved in any crime in future and will work hard to take care of my family and myself),” read one of the placards, according to ANI visuals.

On Thursday, the UP CM informed the state Legislative Council that 40 criminals have been killed in 1,200 encounters in the state so far adding that sympathy for criminals was dangerous for a democracy. Earlier, Adityanath had also said that criminals in the state should be answered in a language they understood. Those who believe in gun, should be answered back using the gun, he said at an event in Gorakhpur.

Kairana: In the wake of recent encounters by Police, two wanted criminals walk around the city with a placard pledging to reform and not to indulge in crime again pic.twitter.com/38NZ4FAYgo — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 17, 2018

The Adityanath government which came to power last year has faced criticism over the staggering number of police encounters in the state. The matter has raised concerns in various quarters. On November 22, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also issued a notice to the state government over 19 encounters in six months. Opposition members too have raised the issue in Assembly and Parliament.

(More details awaited)

