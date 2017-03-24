Uttar Pradesh: People should respond to BJP’s CM choice, says A G Noorani

AG Noorani with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Assembly. Amit Mehra AG Noorani with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at the Delhi Assembly. Amit Mehra

Supreme Court lawyer and historian A G Noorani Thursday criticised BJP for naming Yogi Adityanath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and urged people to strongly respond to it.

“They (BJP) have come to power with absolute electorate mandate. They have made a saint the CM. They want to send a message that they will do what they want to because they have absolute majority, but people will have to respond to them with the message of Bhagat Singh,” Noorani said.

He was responding to questions after delivering a lecture on “The trial of Bhagat Singh and his relevance today” at the Delhi Assembly on the occasion of Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom.

“The PM is indulging in communal politics,” he said.

Referring to Modi’s remark made during his rallies in Uttar Pradesh, Noorani said, “Does the Kabristan comment suit his personality? Even councillors and MLAs would not say this.”

Noorani recalled times when former PMs Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi also got thumping victories, and said, “power also went to their heads”.

