Uttar Pradesh: One killed in communal clash in Fatehpur over disputed land

Security in Nai Basti area of Fatehpur district was increased after a 45-year-old man was killed in a clash between two communities over a disputed land, on Sunday evening. No one has been arrested so far.

Fatehpur SP Rahul Raj said the issue flared up around 6.30 pm after a group called in revenue officials to measure the disputed land. SP Raj said some Hindus claimed it was a place to keep their animals, while some Muslims claimed it was a kabaristan (cemetery). He couldn’t confirm who called in the revenue officials.

When the revenue officials were measuring the land, people from both communities arrived at the spot and entered into arguments.

“They started throwing stones on each other. In the ruckus, someone opened fire. A bullet hit Ram Narayan Yadav and he died. His brother Ram Singh too was hit by a brick. Irked over it, some Hindus set four motorcycles ablaze,” said SP Raj.

Police reacted quickly and sent a team to bring the situation under control, said IG (Allahabad Range) Ramit Sharma. Chief Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh to the next kin of deceased.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Fatehpur, Vinod Kumar said, local residents protested demanding the arrest of the accused. He added that the police were still in the process of identifying people involved in the incident.

