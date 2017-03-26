Uttar Pradesh: Officials hurt after inmates create ruckus in Fatehgarh jail

Prisoners got atop jail barracks and started throwing stones at the police officials. (Source: ANI) Prisoners got atop jail barracks and started throwing stones at the police officials. (Source: ANI)

Prisoners lodged in the Fatehgarh jail here today created ruckus in which the acting District Magistrate, Jail Superintendent and an inmate were injured.

The inmates got agitated in the morning reportedly due to the poor quality of the food served to them and bad health care facilities in the jail and came out of their barracks and started protesting, police said.

Acting DM NP Pandey and Jail Superintendent Rakesh Kumar suffered head injuries as the agitators started throwing utensils. A prisoner was also injured in the violence, they said.

Officials have swung into action to pacify the agitated inmates and are trying to bring the situation under control.

Senior officers including Superintendent of Police Subhash Singh Baghel have rushed to the spot, police said.

