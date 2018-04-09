Uttar Pradesh not witnessing riots any more under BJP rule: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath with his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani in Visnagar, Sunday. Yogi Adityanath with his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani in Visnagar, Sunday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that Uttar Pradesh is not witnessing riots any more and that “nobody can do riot” in the state under his government.

Stating that unlike previous governments, BJP governments always try to bring development on the lines of ‘Sab ka Sath, Sabka Vikas’, Adityanath said, “What used to be the situation in Uttar Pradesh before 2017? Two big communal riots were reported every week. And in riots, religious leaders and their followers were insulted…and when you go to lodge a complaint, you would be put behind bars. Today, Uttar Pradesh is not witnessing riots. Today, nobody can do riot…,” he said.

Stating that casteism and untouchability are the two biggest banes of India, Adityanath called upon religious leaders to “eliminate the two vices from the society”. “Aaj Bharat duniya ki ubharati hui sab se badi arth-vyavastha ke roop me ubharkar aage badh raha hain. Kya humey gaurav ki anubhuti nahi honi chahiye? Kya humari jaati humesha humari suraksha kar payegi? Agar hum jatiya aadhaar par nahi battey hotey toh kya Somnath ka mandir kabhi toot paata?…Magar toota humari kamiyo se, ekta ka abhaav, jaatiyo ke aadhaar par bataa hona…chhuachhut aur asprushyata ke aadhaar par bataa hona… jab tak ish Bharatiya samaj me chhuachhut aur asprushyata rahegi, hum apne ujjwal bhavishya ki kamna nahi kar sakte (Today, India is moving ahead as one of the world’s biggest developing economies. Should we not feel proud of it? Can our caste always protect us? If we were not divided on caste lines, Somnath temple could not have been demolished. It was demolished because of our vices, due to lack of unity, due to division on caste lines and untouchability…We cannot dream of our better future till untouchability remains in Indian society,” Adityanath told a gathering of hundreds of sadhus (Hindu saints and monks) at Visnagar of Mehsana district on the occasion of Bhandara Mahotsav (community kitchen) following the death of religious guru of Nath Sampraday, Sant Gulabnath.

Adityanath also belongs to the same sect and is called ‘gurubhai (disciple of same mentor)’ of Gulabnath who came from a Muslim family before taking sanyas. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel were also present.

Adityanath asked religious leaders to take the lead in “spreading the message of brotherhood and unity” among the people, while adding that untouchability can never be part of Indian culture and if it does then people should be ready for Somnath like attacks. He added that many elements who want to weaken India, they always try to create such divisions in the society.

In his 40-minute speech, Adityanath also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone of a temple in ‘fundamentalist’ Saudi Arabia.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App