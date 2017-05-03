Uttar Pradesh: New transfer policy for govt employees gets approval

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lok Bhawan, Lucknow. Vishal Srivastav Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Lok Bhawan, Lucknow. Vishal Srivastav

The UP government on Tuesday approved a new transfer policy of state employees for 2017-’18. Divyang (differently-abled) employees will be exempted from the policy. It also approved the GST Bill and decided to table in upcoming Assembly session for approval.

According to the new transfer policy, Class I and II employees who have completed three years of service in a district or seven years in the division, would be transferred. While the government will transfer Class I officers, department heads have been authorised to transfer Class II officers.

In case of those retiring in two years, Class III may get the option of being transferred to their home district while Class I officers may be transferred to a district of their choice except home district. As per the policy, transfer could be done by June 30, but Chief Minister will be empowered to transfer any employee any time in the interest of public and administrative view. It has also been stated in the policy that employees with their integrity in doubt will not be posted on sensitive posts.

There are four classes of state employees with Class I being the highest in rank.

The decisions were taken during a cabinet meeting here on Tuesday.

The government also decided to end manual tendering process in all departments and implement e-tendering and e-procurement claiming that the initiative will end “crony capitalism”.

Cabinet minister and government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh, while briefing the media, said that the work plan will be finalised in three months.

In another cabinet decision, it was decided to celebrate ‘Uttar Pradesh Diwas’ on January 24 every year to mark the foundation day of the state. Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh said that name of United Province was changed to Uttar Pradesh and its notification was issued on January 24, 1950. A committee of departments of Information, culture and tourism will be formed to execute various programmes to highlight the cultural heritage of the state. UP Diwas will be observed outside the state too, the minister added.

The cabinet also decided that stamp duty of Rs 210 crore will not be charged for the transfer of land to Hindustan Chemical and Fertilizer Limited in Gorakhpur for revival of Gorakhpur Fertilizer Plant.

In yet another decision, the state government adopted the guidelines of Central government regarding constitution of ‘Zila Khanij Foundation’ at district level. These guidelines would be called in the state as ‘Uttar Pradesh Zila Khanij Foundation Niyamawali 2017’. The fund collected in the foundation from royalties will be used for development of irrigation, drinking water supply, education, medical and heath services in the areas affected from mining. Singh said that the Central government had issued notification of Zila Khanij Foundation in April, 2015 but previous government did not implement it.

