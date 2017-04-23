Uttar Pradesh: New DGP vows to crush ‘goondagardi’

Sulkhan Singh took charge as new DGP in Lucknow on Saturday. Vishal Srivastav Sulkhan Singh took charge as new DGP in Lucknow on Saturday. Vishal Srivastav

THE NEW police chief of the state, Sulkhan Singh, on Saturday vowed to crush “goondagardi” and said he would ensure that police act against those involved in criminal activities in the name of cow vigilantism or protection from eve-teasing.

The 1980-batch IPS officer, who took charge as the new DGP on Saturday.

“Those indulging in ‘goondagardi’ and criminal activities will be dealt with without mercy. They cannot escape and even VIPs will not be spared,” he said addressing newsmen at DGP headquarters in the morning.

He said the police will work on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s priorities, which include action against all criminals without any discrimination.

“No one has the right to interfere in the name of gau raksha or eve-teasing at public places or any such basis…and if someone does vigilantism, police will take strict action… we ask people to give us information if they come across such things.

We will also ensure that we neither ask for their names nor make them public,” Singh said. “I want to assure the public that the police will work with impartiality, taking care of their dignity and rights.”

