Uttar Pradesh: Mother, daughter poisoned to death in Kaushambi

A mother and her daughter were poisoned to death allegedly by her daughter-in-law in the Usraina village of the district, the police said today. The woman’s another 14-year-old daughter Neetu, who also consumed the drink, was taken ill, a police official said.

According to Saini police station in-charge Yogendra Pratap Singh, Neetu told police that last night she along with her 55-year-old mother Bishun Devi and her 20-year-old sister consumed ‘sherbat’ served to them by her sister-in-law Nagina.

After which, they fall ill and were rushed to a hospital, he said, adding that an FIR has been lodged against Nagina on the basis of Neetu’s statement. The bodies have been sent for post mortem, Singh said, added that Neetu’s brother, who works elsewhere, has been informed.

