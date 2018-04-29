Uttar Pradesh: Mob attacks police station, seeks NSA against man for ‘objectionable’ remarks

Police arrested 15 persons in this connection and raids are on to trace others. Police arrested 15 persons in this connection and raids are on to trace others.

A mob on Saturday attacked a police station in Azamgarh, demanding to invoke National Security Act (NSA) against a 23-year-old businessman who was arrested Friday for allegedly writing some objectionable comments against Prophet Mohammed on Facebook.

Circle Officer (CO), Phoolpur area, Ravi Shankar Prasad said a group of locals led by history-sheeter Kaleem Jamai arrived at Saraimeer police station around 11 am. The mob shouted slogans, demanding to invoke NSA against Amit Sahu, he said.

“Policemen tried to pacify the mob saying that there is a procedure which needs to be followed before invoking NSA. But, the mob started pelting the policemen with stones. They also damaged a vehicle parked on the police station campus,” the CO said. Police later cane-charged the mob to bring the situation under control.

“We arrested 15 persons from the spot. Attempts are being made to trace others, including Kaleem, who managed to escape. Situation is under control at present,” the CO added.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Saraimeer police station Ram Naresh Yadav said, “We registered an FIR against him (Amit Sahu) under IPC Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs). The police also invoked Information Technology Act against the accused.” Amit was arrested on Friday and produced before a local court Saturday, which sent him to jail.

