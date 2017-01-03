UP MLA’s car hits and kills one in Hardoi, driver arrested

The seized car belonging to UP MLA. (Source: Twitter/@ANI_news) The seized car belonging to UP MLA. (Source: Twitter/@ANI_news)

The driver of a car belonging to Uttar Pradesh state minister Om Prakash Singh was arrested in Hardoi Monday night, after he hit a handcart and killed one person. The investigations are ongoing and the car has also been taken into custody. The area’s Superintendent of Police Rajiv Malhotra told reporters that liquor bottles were also recovered from the car.

Singh is a Samajwadi Party MLA from Zamania constituency in Ghazipur. More details of the incident are awaited.

