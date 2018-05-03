Follow Us:
Uttar Pradesh: Minor raped by two boys in Barabanki

The incident took place on Tuesday when the girl was alone in her house and two boys aged 9 years and 13 years took her to a secluded place and raped her, they said.

By: PTI | Barabanki | Published: May 3, 2018 12:42:10 pm
An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two minor boys in Tikaitnagar area in Barabanki, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Tuesday when the girl was alone in her house and two boys aged 9 years and 13 years took her to a secluded place and raped her, they said.

After the victim’s mother came to know about the incident, she lodged an FIR after which the two accused were detained.

SHO, Tikatinagar, KK Mishra said that the girl has been sent for medical examination. A probe is on in the matter.

