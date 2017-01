A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth at her residence, police said on Sunday. The accused, Subhash, allegedly entered her house in Kotwali police station area when she was alone on Saturday and raped her, they said.

He also threatened to kill the Class IX student if she revealed about the incident to anyone, according to the FIR lodged with the police.

The accused is currently absconding, they added.