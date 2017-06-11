Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl raped in Pratapgarh’s Katata village

An 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Katata village at Pratapgarh following which the accused was arrested on Sunday, police said. The girl was late last night raped by Amit Kumar alias Sonu, Station House Officer of Antu police station, Shubh Narayan said. Acting on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother, a case has been registered against the accused, he said. The accused was arrested and sent to jail on Sunday, the SHO said.

He also said the medical examination of the girl is being conducted.

