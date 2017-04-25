Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl harassed by youth

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly beaten up and sexually harassed by a man when she opposed his advances at Sherpur village in the district, police said on Tuesday.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl’s father, the man entered the house when she was alone and tried to rape her on Monday.

The girl was allegedly beaten up by the accused. A case has been registered against the accused Shahib (24), who is absconding, police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now