Truck, carrying wedding party, falls into roadside canal in Etah, 14 dead

The injured victims were taken to nearby hospital, as per the reports. The injured victims were taken to nearby hospital, as per the reports.

A mini truck overturned in the wee hours of Friday and fell into a roadside canal in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh, killing at least 14 people and injuring 24 others. The accident reportedly took place near Sarai Neem in Jalesar area. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the truck was reportedly returning from a wedding party Nagla Lal Singh in Jalesar area of Etah district and was on its way to Nagaria village, Shamshabad, in Agra district.

The locals around the area reportedly informed the police immediately after the accident, after which the injured victims were taken to SN Hospital. A report by NDTV says that some of the injured victims are still in critical condition.

According to Hindustan Times, Senior superintendent of police Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj confirmed the death toll and said the cause of the accident is still unknown. Etah District Magistrate Amit Kishore has reportedly ordered an enquiry into the incident. The early reports suggests that the driver fell asleep on the way and lost control of the vehicle, leading the vehicle to ram the bridge of the barrier and falling into a dam.

