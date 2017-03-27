Uttar Pradesh: Meat sellers to strike from today, fish traders also likely to join

Ghazipur slaughter house (Representational image) Express Photo/Praveen Khanna Ghazipur slaughter house (Representational image) Express Photo/Praveen Khanna

Days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assumed office and a crackdown on the illegal slaughterhouses in the state began, meat sellers have now announced that they will go on a strike on Monday to protest the move. In Lucknow, meat sellers have already shut their shops since couple of days.

Lucknow Bakra Gosht Vypar Mandal office bearer Mubeen Qureshi told news agency PTI on Sunday that they have decided to go on an indefinite strike from Monday and the fish traders have also extended their support.

Earlier, their were reports of a shortage of buffalo meat in the state impacting popular non-vegetarian snacks outlets like Tundey Kebab and Rahim’s. Yogi Adityanath had asserted that the slaughterhouses operating as per the legal provisions will not face any difficulty.

According to the sample registration system (SRS) baseline survey of 2014, the total percentage of people who consume meat in the state stood close to 53. The government clampdown on illegal slaughterhouses has led to a shortage in meat supply leaving the meat eaters miffed and disappointed.

Meanwhile, the indefinite strike from Monday is likely to further impact the meat supply in the state including that of chicken and mutton. The BJP had promised a ban on cow slaughter during the election campaign.

