Uttar Pradesh: Students caught cheating on camera in Class 10 boards

Girl students from a school in Ballia are cheating during the maths paper. (file photo) Girl students from a school in Ballia are cheating during the maths paper. (file photo)

In yet another incident of mass cheating in Uttar Pradesh, a group of students sitting for the class 10 state board exams were caught on camera copying. The incident, which happened at an exam centre in Mau, saw students receiving slips through the gaps inside a classroom wall. An unidentified person, standing outside the room, was seen ripping pages from a text book and pushing them through the wall.

This was not the first such reported incident in the state, similar instances were reported in Ballia just two days ago where students were caught using cheat sheets in a class 10 math paper. News 18 reported that students were seen sitting in a huddle and copy from each other papers. Touts were also seen helping them fill in the answers. It also reported that people were brought in as proxies to clear the paper. There was no examiner or checks in place to prevent this, it added. In 2015, touts in Bihar were caught on camera scaling the walls of a four-storey exam centre to help students sitting for board exams.

