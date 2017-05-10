Uttar Pradesh: Man, claiming to be SP leader’s nephew, slaps police officer

Shouting abuses and threats at other police officers, Mohit Yadav slapped sub-inspector Jitendra Kumar (Source: ANI video grab) Shouting abuses and threats at other police officers, Mohit Yadav slapped sub-inspector Jitendra Kumar (Source: ANI video grab)

Claiming to be the nephew of a Samajwadi Party MLC, a 24-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah assaulted a policeman on Wednesday who had hauled him to a police station nearby. According to NDTV report, shouting abuses and threats at other police officers, the man, identified as Mohit Yadav, slapped sub-inspector Jitendra Kumar. The attack was reportedly caught on camera.

“Mohit Yadav is my name and this man…,” Yadav is seen as saying in the video before he slapped the officer. He is even seen grabbing the collar of one of the police officers who tried to control him. Yadav has been arrested and charged with assault and obstructing an official from duty, NDTV reported. It is believed that he was earlier arrested for attacking hospital staff.

#WATCH: A youth claiming to be nephew of SP MLC Ramesh Yadav slaps a policeman in Etah (UP) after his arrest for assaulting hospital staff. pic.twitter.com/apWJf2uczH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 10, 2017

According to NDTV, Mohit Yadav is the nephew of Ramesh Yadav, a senior SP leader and a member of the state legislative council. Yadav is reportedly unemployed whose father runs a gun shop.

NDTV reported that Yadav had on Wednesday morning visited a hospital with a relative. He had reportedly demanded VIP treatment for an x-ray but was refused. When the hospital staff asked him to wait for his turn, Yadav reportedly lost his cool and beat up a lab technician and assaulted a doctor. Police were called in by the hospital who took him to the police station.

“It seems he was under the influence of alcohol,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying by NDTV.

