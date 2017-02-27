Uttar Pradesh: Man shot dead in Shamli

A 35-year-old man, who was a witness in a case, was shot dead at Lilaon village in neighbouring Shamli district, police said today. Manjil Kumar was returning home yesterday when five bike-borne assailants opened fire at him, killing him on the spot, they said. Police said personal enmity is stated to be the motive behind the murder as Kumar was a witness in a case.

The body has been sent for post mortem and a hunt is on to nab the culprits, they said. In another incident, a 15-year-old boy identified as Rajat allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train at Jhandewali crossing in Shamli yesterday. Police said the boy had gone missing on Saturday.