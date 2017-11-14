Uttar Pradesh: Man killed for ‘tipping cops on cow slaughter’

On a complaint filed by Nanhe Ali’s son Babu, four of the seven accused were arrested on Monday. (Representational Image) On a complaint filed by Nanhe Ali’s son Babu, four of the seven accused were arrested on Monday. (Representational Image)

A 52-YEAR-OLD man was stabbed to death, reportedly by members of his own community, for allegedly informing the police about a cow being sold for slaughter in Rampur’s Shahzad Nagar on Sunday.

While Nanhe Ali died in a hospital, his son Islam Ali (22) and nephew Mukhtiyar Ali (20), sustained injuries in the attack. On a complaint filed by Nanhe Ali’s son Babu, four of the seven accused were arrested on Monday.

Sub-Inspector Sumit Kumar, in charge of Dhamora police outpost, said: “About two weeks ago, I received a call on my cellphone. The caller said that Lakhnakhera resident Ghasita was going to sell his cow through his neighbour Ali Ahmed. The cow would be slaughtered and its meat served at a wedding.” He added that both Ghasita and Ali Ahmed had then denied the allegations. Asked if Nanhe Ali had called him up, Kumar said: “Ali Ahmed was sure that Nanhe Ali was behind the police action.”

On Saturday, Ali Ahmed and his aides allegedly caught hold of Nanhe Ali in the market and beat him up. Nanhe Ali later lodged a police complaint and a non-cognizable report was filed against Ali Ahmed, his brother Mohammad Umar and two relatives. Ahmed was later arrested.

“On Sunday, Nanhe Ali and a few others made some comments against Mohammad Umar while the latter was passing by his house. Umar left but later returned with his relatives, who allegedly attacked Nanhe,” the S-I said.

Nanhe Ali’s nephew Sameer, however, alleged: “My uncle was returning from the mosque when Umar and others stopped him. They started arguing with him over Ahmed’s arrest. As Umar stabbed him, Islam and Mukhtiyar rushed to help him… they too were stabbed.”

