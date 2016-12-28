Uttar Pradesh: Man hurls shoe at BSP MLA Gaya Dinkar for criticising note ban

Gaya Charan Dinkar (File) Gaya Charan Dinkar (File)

A man hurled a shoe at BSP MLA Gaya Charan Dinkar on Tuesday evening during the party’s ‘Bhaichara Sammelan’ at the Government Intermediate College ground in Banda district, allegedly for ctiticising note ban. The shoe missed Dinkar.

The man, identified as Maheshwari Prajapati (52), was beaten up by BSP workers and admitted to the hospital by the police with serious injuries. While his family claimed that Prajapati is a BSP worker, local party chief Pradeep Verma maintained he is a SP supporter.

Prajapati hurled a shoe at Dinkar, the MLA from Naraini constituency of Banda, soon after he addressed the gathering around 5 pm. Dinkar ended his speech stating: “The common man is struggling with demonetisation… Farmers are making a beeline at tehsil offices while labourers are losing their jobs.” Soon after, Prajapati hurled the shoe on him. Prajapati, a resident of Mardanaka locality in Banda city, also warned BSP supporters not to make false statements on demonitisation.

“BSP workers immediately pounced upon Prajapati and beat him up before the policemen present at the venue could rescue him. But he had sustained serious injuries by then… He is yet to regain consciousness at the hospital,” said Banda SSP Shreepati Mishra.

“His family members, who reached the hospital later, claimed that Prajapati is a BSP worker. It was found that he was annoyed as BSP workers did not allow him to address the crowd for two minutes as he had requested. We are waiting for a complaint from his side to lodge an FIR,” he added.

Meanwhile, BSP district president Pradeep Verma told the police that Prajapati was from SP. Some people from RSS and BJP too were seen around the event venue, he claimed.

When contacted, Dinkar said: “The shoe was hurled from a distance… I don’t know who the person was. The shoe did not hit me.”