Uttar Pradesh: Man beaten to death in Bulandshahr

A Muslim man was allegedly beaten to death at Sohi village in Bulandshahr’s Pahasu area on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Ghulam Mohammad (59), was the neighbour of Yusuf (22), who has been on the run for the last week after allegedly abducting a Hindu girl. Ghulam’s son has alleged that members of Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) were involved in his father’s death.

“Ghulam’s son Yaseen has alleged that while he was walking towards their orchard to meet his father, he saw Gavendra Singh — a resident of their village — and six others leaving the orchard on motorcycles… He claimed that when he entered the orchard, he found his father lying injured. He raised an alarm and locals rushed Ghulam to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival,” Shikarpur police Circle Officer Vijay Prakash said.

Later, Yaseen’s elder brother Wakeel got an FIR lodged alleging that Gavendra Singh and the six unidentified persons belonged to the HYV, and had murdered their father.

Police forces have been deployed at Sohi, which has a dominant Hindu population.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Jagdish Sharma said, “Wakeel has alleged that members of Hindu Yuva Vahini killed his father. He, however, has not mentioned the motive behind the murder.”

Bulandshahr SSP Muniraj G said the motive behind the murder would be ascertained only after the arrest of Gavendra Singh, who is on the run. “We are trying to verify if Ghulam Mohammad’s murder has any connection to the case of abduction of a girl lodged against Yusuf of Sohi village,” he added.

On April 27, an FIR was lodged at Pahasu police station against Yusuf for allegedly abducting a 19-year-old girl of the adjacent Fazalpur village. A police team was set up on Tuesday to trace Yusuf and the girl, said the SSP.

“Yusuf has no relation with Ghulam Mohammad. So far, police have not found any evidence indicating the involvement of HYV members in the murder,” DIG (Meerut Range) K S Emmanuel said.

HYV’s Bulandshahr district president Sunil Raghav said: “No office-bearer or worker of the organisation is involved in today’s murder. Gavendra Singh, who has been named in the murder case, is not a member of Hindu Yuva Vahini. Some opponents are deliberately dragging our organisation into the case to malign its image.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now