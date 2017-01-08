Uttar Pradesh: Man arrested for killing uncle

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his uncle whom he suspected of having an affair with his wife in Chhapra village, police said on Sunday.

On Friday, Rahul shot dead Azad (45), a shopkeeper, suspecting that he was having an affair with his wife in Chhapra village, KK Sharma, SHO, Chhapra said. “During interrogation Rahul confessed to the crime and alleged that Azad had an illicit relationship with his wife,” Sharma added. Azad was shot dead while returning from his shop with Rahul on a bike on Friday.