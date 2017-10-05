‘If he had shooed the cattle, who knows what would have happened to us’

Mamata Das at the family’s field in Shamli, UP.(Aditi Vatsa) Mamata Das at the family’s field in Shamli, UP.(Aditi Vatsa)

SOME 10 days ago, 23-year-old Raju had walked about half a kilometre from his house to collect fodder for a relative’s buffalo. When he reached the 1-to-1.5-bigha field owned by his family at Malhendi village in UP’s Shamli district, he found that the crop had been destroyed by stray cattle.

Five days ago, a video of Raju voicing abuse at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath went viral. Two days later, an FIR was registered, Raju was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

On Wednesday afternoon, his elder brother Ganga Das pointed to the roof of Raju’s room and said, “This is going to fall down any time. It’s kutcha, made of bamboo and reed. A plastic sheet has been put on it so that rainwater doesn’t enter.”

Without windows, Raju’s room is dark and the only source of light is a weather-beaten door whose edges have worn off with time.

Raju’s is one of around 100-150 Dalit households in Malhendi, which has some 4,000 voters, most of them of the Jat community. Raju’s family lives in the village for three to four months a year. “Most people from our community are daily wage earners,” says Raju Das. “We work in brick kilns in Punjab, Haryana and parts of UP where wages are higher and regular. If we work here, we will get Rs 150 rather than Rs 300 a day, and even that money will not be given to us on time.”

“The FIR was registered on October 1 after the video went viral and a complaint was filed,” said a senior officer at Garhi Pukhta police station. “The complaint was filed by local BJP leader Rajeev Tomar. It said that the PM and the CM had been abused and demanded action against those responsible. The person featured in the video was arrested while the person who allegedly recorded the video is on the run.”

Raju and the second accused, who too is a Dalit, have been charged with giving provocation with the intent to cause riot (IPC section 153), intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace (section 504), criminal intimidation (506) and sections of the Information Technology Act, police said.

Residents of the Dalit basti in Malhendi and members of Raju’s family asked if Raju committed a crime by expressing his anger. “This is the third time that our crops have been destroyed,” said a resident, requesting anonymity. “The number of stray cattle in the village has increased, abandoned by big farmers who belong to the Jat community. We hardly have enough money to buy more than one cow and we keep the cow for milk and give it fodder which is grown on our fields. We use the money saved over years to buy a cow and if the fodder which we grow are destroyed, how will we feed them and ourselves? Why don’t they make a gaushala for stray cattle?”

Raju’s sister-in-law Mamata wondered why he was arrested a day after he had apologised to the “village elders” for saying what he did. “So many people say things about the government and politicians,” she said. “Raju had folded his hands and given a written apology to them, saying that it was wrong of him to have uttered those words. He must have felt helpless and angry when he saw the entire produce being damaged. If he had let out his anger by shooing away the cattle or hitting them, who knows what would have happened to our family.

