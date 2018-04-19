Uttar Pradesh: Man allegedly rapes 35-year-old daughter in Sitapur, invites others to join him

The police has arrested one of the accused, while two others, including the victim’s father, are absconding. The police has arrested one of the accused, while two others, including the victim’s father, are absconding.

A man was booked for allegedly raping his 35-year-old daughter along with two others in Sitapur of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Kamalpur area of Sitapur on April 15 and was reported the next day, additional SP (South) Martand Prakash Singh told PTI.

The police has arrested one of the accused, while two others, including the victim’s father, are absconding. “The woman has a son. She married almost 20 years ago. However, she separated from her husband and was living with her father,” the officer said.

According to police, the man took her daughter to a fair on April 15, where he was later joined by his friend Maan Singh, who has been the former’s accomplice in a number of other crimes. The two men then persuaded the victim to go along with them on a motorcycle to the third accused, Meraj’s residence, where they locked her up and took turns to rape her.

After being locked up for nearly 18 hours, the woman managed to escape and reached home, where she confided in her mother. Following this, they filed a police complaint.

The victim’s father was arrested last year in November after he was accused by the village panchayat of having illicit relationship with his daughter. However, he was released on bail later in February.

