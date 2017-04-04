Uttar Pradesh: Man accused in 28 cases of loot and murder held after shootout

The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a wanted criminal, who was allegedly involved in 28 cases of loot and murder, after a shootout near Pachenda road in Muzaffarnagar.

The accused had escaped from police custody on December 12 last year, SSP Bablu Kumar said.

The SSP claimed the SI in charge of the crime brach and a constable suffered bullet wounds during the encounter and have been hospitalised. There was a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to his arrest, the SSP said.

