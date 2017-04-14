Uttar Pradesh: Madrasa in Sambhal requests PM Narendra Modi to ban cow slaughter

Image for representational purposes. Image for representational purposes.

A Madrasa in Sambhal region of Uttar Pradesh has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare cow as the national animal of the country, while urging him to ban meat export and slaughter of all milk-bearing animals. According to a report by news agency ANI, the campaign has been initiated by Alijaan Jameeyat ul Musalmaan Educational Society operated Madrasa, and has requested PM Modi, via a postcard, to issue a complete ban on meat export and ban slaughter of all the milk-bearing animals.

According to the manager of the madrasa, Feroz Khan, the campaign titled ‘Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Postcard’ was started to ensure the milk supply is saved for future generations. Speaking to ANI, Khan said, “The coming generations will not get milk to drink if the slaughter continues. We will get to see cows, buffaloes in books only.”

The Madrasa has been reportedly running the campaign for the past five to six years. These are some points they conveyed to PM Modi: Complete ban on meat export, ban on cow slaughter all across the nation, to declare it as the national animal, and to form a law on the same.

Some members of the madrasa also met with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat last week to raise their concerns, as per the report.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd