Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls results beginning of ‘end of Modi government’, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the BJP’s defeat in the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls is the “beginning of the end of the Narendra Modi-led government.” The results reflected the sentiments of the people to throw the saffron party out of power, the chief minister said in a Facebook post. Vijayan also mentioned about the “poor” performance of the Congress in the Tripura assembly elections and the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls.

The people’s opposition to BJP and disenchantment towards the Congress was demonstrated at the same time in the UP poll results, he said. It was an announcement that it is not possible to go along with “communal forces and wrong economic policies,” the chief minister said. “It is also a lesson to the BJP that one cannot create people’s mandate by using power, wealth and communalism as weapon,” he said. The people’s sentiments were also against Congress’ “anti-people” policies, Vijayan added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App