Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls: BSP behind SP, Congress left to fend for itself

The understanding between the Samajwadi Party and the BSP for two Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh has not only isolated the Congress but also delivered a blow to its hopes of leading a larger alliance against the BJP in the future.

Already contesting without an alliance with the SP, the Congress was eyeing the BSP’s core votes in the Lok Sabha seats of Gorakhpur and Phulpur, given that the BSPdoes not contest bypolls. Now that the BSP has thrown its weight behind the SP, it is the latter that will hope to secure the BSP core votes.

The two seats, both held by the BJP, fell vacant after Yogi Adityanath (Gorakhpur) became UP chief minister and Keshav Prasad Maurya (Phulpur) became deputy CM. Polling is on March 11.

The Congress had been hopeful of tying up with the SP, following their alliance in the 2017 Assembly polls. State Congress sources said central leaders had approached the SP leadership a number of times before finally announcing the Congress candidates on February 16. The Congress had wanted to contest one of the two seats and leave the other for the SP but leaders said the SP leadership insisted on contesting both seats with Congress support, citing the SP’s higher vote share in both seats in recent elections.

“Everyone is trying their best. They chose it to be this way,” state Congress president Raj Babbar told The Indian Express. “It does not change anything for us. Our candidates will contest on their own strength.”

Babbar, who was on his way to Gorakhpur to campaign, will camp there for two days, addressing public meetings, before travelling to Phulpur on March 7 to address five more meetings. Senior leaders including former Union ministers and Rajya Sabha MPs will address meetings in both seats.

The Congress had been hoping to contest and win one of the seats on a “Dalit-Muslim” combination in the absence of the BSP but had not foreseen that its former ally SP would get official support from the BSP. The Congress has given the Gorakhpur ticket to Dr Surheeta Chatterjee Kareem, a Bengali Brahmin married to a Muslim, and Phulpur to Manish Mishra, son of a former IAS officer and belonging to a family of traditional Congress loyalists.

The SP is now eyeing Dalit and Muslim votes, besides OBC support, especially from the Nishad community. The party NISHAD has pledged its support; the son of the NISHAD chief is the SP candidate from Gorakhpur.

“We did not snap the alliance… We waited…. If they think they can get the BSP vote in this manner… only time will tell,” said a senior Congress leader in Gorakhpur.

“The SP and the Congress contesting separately was not as much a concern as the new circumstances are,” another leader said. “Party workers wanted to go it alone to keep the cadre alive this time, but we had not anticipated this. We were the first to announce our candidates and now it would be most embarrassing if we were to go back just to be part of a bigger alliance.”

While some SP leaders have hinted that the tie-up with the BSP might extend to 2019, Babbar said it was too early to comment on such a possibility.

The Congress has decided to send former Mayawati aide Naseemuddin Siddiqui to campaign against the BJP as well as the SP-BSP. Siddiqui joined the Congress recently.

“This new partnership will not affect anything. The BSP-SP is trying to create an illusion,” said the Congress’s Phulpur district president Anil Dwivedi. “We are all on the field. Former Union minister Jitin Prasada addressed public meetings today in Phulpur, while Naseemuddin Siddiqui will join us Tuesday to expose their claims.”

Ajit Singh’s led Rashtriya Lok Dal too will support the SP candidates, RLD spokesperson Anil Dubey confirmed Monday.

